Charlotte County Public Schools will ask the state for $30 million to fund a new Port Charlotte Middle School that was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian more than 13 months ago. The funding request was added to the school board’s legislative agenda during a workshop session earlier this month.

This funding would be for the first phase of the project that’s expected to cost upward of $90 million. The price tag includes building an academy for training students in various skills on the campus. The school district also would ask the county to help with a portion of the new school’s cost, as the new school would be used as a hurricane shelter.

