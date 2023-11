Daniel Dunn mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Punta Gorda man will face eight felony charges (with more pending) in Charlotte County after shooting a woman in Lee County and barricading himself inside a home.

Daniel Dunn, said the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shot a woman and then fled to his Punta Gorda residence near Jones Loop Road on Mandy Street, where he had an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Sunday, Oct. 29.

During the standoff, many residents in the area were unable to return to their homes.

Massive presence of Charlotte County deputies, Punta Gorda police, and other departments (CREDIT: WINK News)

According to Charlotte County deputies, Dunn was armed and had said that he would not surrender and would shoot at law enforcement if provoked.

Members of the Charlotte County and Lee County SWAT teams assisted in the arrest. Thankfully, there were no injuries to law enforcement members or neighbors nearby.

Deputies returned fire and hit Dunn. He sustained an injury that was not life-threatening and surrendered. Dunn was taken to a Lee County hospital for treatment and later transferred to Lee County Jail.

Charlotte County detectives said they found multiple firearms and trafficking amounts of narcotics in the home Dunn was barricaded in. They also spotted numerous spent casings.

Daniel Dunn currently faces charges in Lee County and will face the following charges in Charlotte County:

Aggravated battery (x2)

Aggravated assault (x2)

Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle (x2)

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Resisting with violence

(Multiple narcotics charges remain pending)

Dunn is being held on $1.5 million bond.