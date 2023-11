Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. (Credit: LCSO)

A woman from Lehigh Acres is dead after a single-vehicle crash ejected her on State Road 82 in Lee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Wednesday the 26-year-old woman was ejected from the car after it rotated and overturned on State Road 82, east of Genoa Avenue.

A 37-year-old Immokalee man in the car was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

The two were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.