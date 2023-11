The iconic Fort Myers Cyclery, after 28 years, has new ownership.

Michael Wian took over the store at the northwest corner of Hill and Cleveland avenues from Michael and Diane Holm in September.

The $815,000 sale between the Holms and 3630 Cleveland Avenue LLC closed on Sept. 18, according to property records. Michael Wian’s father, Edward, is listed as the agent for the LLC.

