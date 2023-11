Following the drama of the changes to Jaycee Park, it was unclear what families would think about when it came to the changes proposed to the Yacht Club.

The overall sentiment, however, was that people were excited about the committee meeting Wednesday night and the new designs.

One idea is to expand the beach, build a restaurant on a pier, add a resort-style pool and increase the amount of parking.

Another plan has similar amenities but a smaller pool, a children’s pool and increased parking.

WINK News spoke with some people who live near the Yacht Club to hear their thoughts on the changes.

“I think they should take the opportunity to make it bigger, better. Nice and fresh, there to last the next decades and decades to come, something that everybody can use,” said John Ferran, a Cape Coral resident.

This was a preliminary presentation. The committee and city will continue discussions in January. In the meantime, the Yacht Club beach will reopen on Friday for the first time since Hurricane Ian.