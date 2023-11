A medivac Huey helicopter is on display in front of the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. Credit: WINK News.

Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum is celebrating Veterans Day with a tribute to those who continue to serve.

The museum’s theme for this year is “Why We Still Serve,” paying tribute to many veterans who continue to serve as volunteers throughout their communities.

According to the museum, there will also be several new exhibits with fun activities to make veterans smile.

Major General Greg F. Martin, a retiree from the U.S. Army, will address people on Saturday as a guest speaker.