Developments in the Atlantic (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

As of 5 p.m., Saturday, The National Hurricane Center has issued a 40% chance of tropical development as a broad area of low pressure.

It may potentially try to form somewhere in the Southwestern Caribbean off of the Nicaragua coast within the next seven days.

As of now, nothing is there but forecast models do slowly show some progression within the next week.

Stay tuned to WINK News for any developments to this story.