A cluster of storms in the Caribbean has a chance of development; a reminder that hurricane season is not over

The Weather Authority is tracking an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

It is forecast to form into a broad area of low pressure around the middle of the week.

Then, the National Hurricane Center explained, “Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form late in the week while the system drifts northeastward in the Caribbean Sea.”

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said it is not expected to impact us. However, she added, we do have some rain headed our way.

“The increased rain chances are because of an area of low pressure and a cold front that is approaching Tuesday,” said Kreidler. “The increase of moisture will keep those rain chances elevated through about Thursday before things begin to dry up.”

Hurricane season ends on November 30. It’s not unheard of to have tropical systems this time of year; historically, tropical activity greatly slows down this late in the season.

This year, according to the NHC, through November 7, there were 21 depressions, 20 storms, and seven hurricanes, three considered major hurricanes.