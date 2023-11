Authorities on scene. (CREDIT: Florida Department of Transportation)

Multiple emergency vehicles have arrived on scene after a vehicle appeared to be trapped between a highway median on Interstate 75.

People were looking over the gap in the overpass near mile marker 108 where the edge of a car is seen between the roadways. Vehicle appears to be trapped between the roads on a median (CREDIT: Florida Department of Transportation)

Florida Highway Patrol, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and the North Collier Fire District were spotted on scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, injuries have been reported and the left lane is blocked.

WINK News will update this article as more information is found.