Attendees at the fresh force ribbon cutting ceremony. Credit: WINK

The Harry Chapin Food Bank Fresh Force mobile grocery market is set to appear in LaBelle.

The grocery store on wheels aims to make food more accessible in areas that do not have easy access to food.

People can shop for fresh produce, canned food, dry goods and frozen meat.

The event will run from 10 a.m. through 11:30 a.m., at the Palmetto Ranch apartments.