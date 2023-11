Credit: The North Port Police Department

The North Port Police Department is potentially adding additional charges to the individuals involved in the “intersection takeover” that occurred on Saturday.

According to North Port Police, many individuals gathered at the intersection of Toledo Blade and Price Blvd at around 1:30 a.m. to drive in circles while onlookers filmed the event.

Around 10 Nort Port officers were called to investigate, hand out tickets and arrested one person involved in the illegal incident.