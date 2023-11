Visitors of Sanibel Beach may have encountered decorative painted seashells dispersed throughout the landscape.

The Sanibel Shell Fairies are a group of people who paint and hide seashells for other people to discover and enjoy.

Anyone can participate in the fun of painting shells and watching the excited look of beachgoers who stumble across the decorative designs.

Group member Bobby Vines is considering opening a Facebook page dedicated to the Sanibel Shells with fellow group members writing the club’s social media handle for curious beachgoers.

The group has several gathering locations including a spot called the “sad tree,” an old, dying tree located on the beach.

Group members have begun to attach seashells to the withering tree to give it new life.