Rachel Pierce’s new Sanibel Island art gallery off Periwinkle Way had been open for less than a year in 2022 when Hurricane Ian destroyed everything inside it.

Pierce had to piece not just her store back together, she had to recreate the art pieces as well. Almost all of her originals were destroyed from the storm surge.

Her store, located at 1571 Periwinkle Way, recently reopened. She had been doing a pop-up store outside while waiting for the inside to be completed. She’s also planning to open a coffee shop next door in 2024.

