LCSO investigating a shooting on Hamilton Drive

Shots rang out leading deputies to swarm and investigate the shooting on Hamilton Drive just south of Luckett Road near Interstate 75 in Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 3 p.m., authorities referenced that a shooting occurred in the area.

Around 5 p.m., WINK News saw multiple LCSO deputies’s vehicles at the scene with several deputies surrounding the area.

For three hours, deputies wouldn’t even let resident Vanesa Diaz through to see her infant in the neighborhood.

“I have a baby who is there alone with the person who was taking care of her, but she is crying because she wants her momma. And well, we need to wait and they don’t tell us why yet,” Diaz said.

The scene finally cleared around 7 p.m. and people are now back in their homes. Details still remain unclear about what happened in the neighborhood. WINK News has reached out to Lee County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

