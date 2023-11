Power outages in Lee County (CREDIT: Lee County Electric Cooperative)

Thousands of Lee County residents are facing power outages in North Fort Myers and Sanibel.

As of 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, over 2,000 outages were reported in North Fort Myers. Over 2,000 outages were also reported in Sanibel.

According to the Lee County Electric Cooperative, the estimated time for power to return in areas is 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.