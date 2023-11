A woman who has been accused of the killing of a Charlotte County deputy after driving drunk is set to appear in court.

Cassandra Smith, who had been imprisoned since Nov 22., after being arrested for crashing her car into Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor.

Crash investigators say Smith was drunk when she was arrested and is being charged with DUI and manslaughter after crossing three lanes of traffic to hit Taylor.

Deputy Taylor was in the middle of a traffic stop when this happened on I-75. Cassandra Smith’s vehicle being towed away following the car crash. Credit: WINK

Smith, along with her lawyers and prosecutors will meet with a judge to discuss where both parties are in this case. Smith has been ruled competent to stand trial and waived her right to a speedy trial.

Smith’s court appearance is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

The case is expected to go to trial on Dec. 12.