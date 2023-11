Credit WINK News.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working on a double fatal crash at South Tamiami Trail and Bernwood Drive North in Bonita Springs.

Four vehicles were involved, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

All north and southbound lanes on South Tamiami Trail at Bernwood are blocked.

Drivers are recommended to avoid this area and use an alternate route.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this story.