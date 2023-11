Trucks replacing sand on Sanibel beaches. CREDIT: WINK News

The start of the Sanibel’s Hurricane Ian Beach Recovery & Resilience Project is now anticipated to begin on Dec. 13.

The City of Sanibel said the project is anticipated to be completed on or before April 15, 2024.

Sand will be trucked to the island and placed along the open beach, primarily between the mean-high water line and the existing dune vegetation line, to fill accessible gullies/washouts that occurred as the storm surge receded.

Once completed, the beach profile will be very close to pre-hurricane beach conditions.

The final implementation plan will be developed once the contractor is selected.