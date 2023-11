Two restaurant concepts will share one roof later this month in Punta Gorda. Veteran restaurateurs Penny Rowe and Gordon Muir split a 2,832-square-foot space by adding a wall and providing two separate entries.

The pair’s passion for food and design is evident with the new Penny’s Diner and Penny’s Speakeasy, scheduled to open Nov. 27.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.