Scheduled Marco Island construction maintenance is set to begin next week for the rest of November on Caxambas Drive.

Due to underground improvements related to the City’s water and sewer infrastructure, work will be done along the area of 940 Caxambas Dr. beginning on Monday.

There will be temporary lane shifts around the construction area.

Construction is expected to be completed in early December.

Road work signs will be posted to direct traffic along Caxambas Drive. Please watch for workers and drive with caution.

Mail and trash collection will not be impacted during this project.