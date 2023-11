Photo by fu zhichao on Pexels.com

The Providence House in East Naples is holding its 17th annual fundraising luncheon, the Blossoms of Change, for restoring lives and rebuilding futures.

The annual luncheon was held on Saturday at the St. Ann Jubilee Center, 525 9th Ave. So., Naples at 12:30 p.m. WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte emceed the annual event, which he has done for the past 17 years.

The luncheon features a raffle where one lucky winner can choose an exciting vacation to embark on and support a great cause.

Providence House’s mission is to provide transitional housing and self-sufficiency training for motivated women with children who are homeless or at risk.

Women and their children are given the opportunity to stay at a two-bedroom furnished apartment while they finish school, complete job training or do whatever they need to do to become independent parents, according to Providence House.