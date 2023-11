Nikolay Pomazuev (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing and endangered adult.

Deputies said that Nikolay Pomazuev has brown eyes, is bald, 5’8”, and weighs 160 lbs.

Nikolay was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and brown sandals in the area of Lakewood Shores Circle, North Fort Myers.

If you have any information on Nikolay’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.