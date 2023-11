The damaged building from the two-vehicle crash in North Fort Myers on Nov.20, 2023. Credit: WINK

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles crashed into a nearby building.

LCSO and the Fort Myers Fire District reported to the scene at around 7 a.m., Monday, and found a red SUV had crashed into a white car on Oak Street and Tamiami Trail north. Tow trucks responding to a two-vehicle crash in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

LCSO and FMFD will investigate what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

As of 7:54 a.m., the police presence dispersed, and normal traffic resumed.

WINK News spoke with a couple leasing the building for their local print shop business.

The couple said they found out that the building had been damaged while watching the news and confirmed that nobody was inside the building at the time of the crash.