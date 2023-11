Photo by Monstera Production on Pexels.com

Thanksgiving week is here, and here’s Collier County’s holiday schedule for garbage pickup, paying utility bills and transits.

According to the Collier County government, garbage, recycling or yard waste will not be collected on Thursday. Collier County recycling drop-off centers and the landfill will also be closed on Thursday.

Don’t forget to check off paying water and electric bills. Utility billing and customer service will also be closed on Thursday, according to Collier County, but the customer service call center (239-252-2380) will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for calls related to garbage collection.

Make sure you have a holiday travel plan. Collier County Area Transit (or CAT) will not operate on Thursday. The regular service and schedule will continue on Friday.

The following will also be closed on Thursday and Friday: