Tapacio Sanchez, 35 mugshot. Credit: Naples Police Department

The Naples Police Department has arrested a woman for extensive property damages to a La Quinta Inn.

NPD responded to the call from the hotel manager, at 1555 5th Ave. S. on Saturday, who said the woman was breaking sprinkler heads.

Tapacio Sanchez, 35, who was not a guest of the hotel began damaging the property after being told by management to leave the premises, according to NPD.

Sanchez allegedly then began to tamper with the HVAC circuit breaker near the front of the building by ripping out the internal wiring.

Once NPD arrived, Sanchez tried to elude officers by running into a nearby Olive Garden. Officers found her with a dog in the restaurant bathroom. Police described finding her speaking nonsense.

The manager reported to NPD that Sanchez allegedly damaged eight sprinkler heads and tubing with an estimated damage total of approximately $2,000, and the HVAC circuit breaker damage was approximately valued at $1,500.

The dog was turned over to Domestic Animal Services and returned to its original owner.

Sanchez was transported to Naples Jail Center. While be transported to jail, Sanchez intentionally hit the backseat in-car camera, causing the camera bracket to break.