Imagine your closest store is a half hour away, and that’s your only choice for groceries other than a dollar store or gas station.

The only traditional supermarket in Glades County closed a decade ago.

Plotted on the map in Glades County is the quiet, green and peaceful rural city of Moore Haven. At one point, it was a boom town often called Little Chicago. Today, the population is 1,600.

Maricela Morado grew up here. She said she wouldn’t trade the memories for the world.

Morado went to Moore Haven Middle School, which was conveniently plotted right beside the only grocery store in town, a U-save.

“It was lunchtime. We would walk over here to the U-Save, we would get the moon pies or just any kind of snack, and it was just a way to come out of the school for a little bit, and now, it’s sad to say that, the students now don’t have that ability,” Morado said.

Students haven’t had that ability for the last decade. Neither has anyone in Moore Haven.

At the end of 2013, U-Save, the only grocery store in the city, closed its doors for good, making Moore Haven a food desert.

The problem in Moore Haven is not the lack of gas stations and Dollar Generals. In less than a mile stretch, there are several, but these are convenience stores. Not the type of grocery stores people here need with fresh, nutritious options.

Not only did Morado experience the same thing growing up here, but now, as the president and CEO of the area agency on aging for Southwest Florida, she helps with situations like the one in Moore Haven.

The nonprofit serves seven counties, Glades being one, where she and others work to get older adults the necessary resources.

From Monday to Friday, they provide warm meals to seniors, and Harry Chapin also has a food distribution in Glades County that feeds seniors once a month.

Over 4500 older adults in Glades County, 60 years or older, and probably half, according to the data, don’t have reliable transportation.

Betty Mallard has spent her whole life in Moore Haven: 79 years. She said she feels stuck with little access to transportation and no close access to healthy meal options.

WINK News reached out to Publix, Aldi Walmart, and Target to find out if there are any plans to add a supermarket to Moore Haven or somewhere close.

“Publix Super Supermarket Charities” provides fresh produce to Harry Chapin’s mobile food pantries but has no plans to add a store.

The others never responded.

Two other issues are hospitals and prescriptions. There are no hospitals in Glades or signs that any are coming soon.