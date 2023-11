Authorities continue to investigate the fire in Punta Gorda that took one life on Thursday. An army of deputies swarmed the scene, on Asuncion Drive.

About 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning, police responded to the scene on Asuncion Drive.

On arrival, they made contact with three residents and it appeared that an altercation had taken place within the house.

Those three residents are currently being treated for injuries and smoke inhalation.

When they entered the residence, another body was found inside the house. It is alleged that this person is the one who actually started the fire and was the aggressor in this case.

We know there was a fire, and we know there was one person dead, but the community is still asking what and why this happened.

Neighbors said it was a dad and three children, two who appear to be high school, college-aged, and a young child, though this information has not been confirmed yet.

Neighbors said they heard the family arguing, and it appears this family has argued a lot over the last few months.

CCSO said new updates will likely come next week.