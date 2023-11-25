Small Business Saturday 2023

CREDIT: WINK News

This small business Saturday you can find clothes, jewelry, artwork and more from local vendors right here in Southwest Florida.

“Small business Saturday is our favorite day of the year because everybody comes out to see us,” said Tyna Singler, owner of Remedies Parlor. “We are the destination for gift shopping.”

Small business Saturday started back in 2010 and continues to thrive as a way for people to take a break from major brands. So, whether it’s shopping online or visiting in person, there are plenty of options to shop small.

“We’re known especially for cents our candles or incense or lotions. But we also have jewelry, plants, tons of plants,” said Singler. “We have apothecary, we have home furnishings, some antiques. And also, our favorite thing to do is shop and drink. So we have wine bubbles, beer, ciders.”

She said small business Saturday is all about embracing local businesses, helping the community thrive. And vendors are pouring their hearts and souls into their products.

“We’re known for our sea salt scrubs and our body butters.” said Toni Walker, store manager at Naples Soap Company. “We’re also known for all those bombs and our shower bumps. And we can’t forget the shampoo and conditioner bars.”

Businesses across the country are continuing to navigate a challenging economy post pandemic and need your support now more than ever.

“Especially in this area, the business has not fully come back. But slowly but surely we’re seeing it,” said Walker.