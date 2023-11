The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred in a Fort Myers neighborhood, in the Riverbend community.

Approximately seven LCSO vehicles, along with a K-9 unit were deployed to the neighborhood alongside PGA Drive at around 3 a.m., Monday.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., deputies cleared the scene.

The details of the stabbing are currently under investigation.

