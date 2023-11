Mazda damaged from I-75 crash (CREDIT: UC Breaking News)

A driver had to be freed by firefighters before being airlifted from a car crash in Collier County.

The crash involved multiple vehicles Monday night along Interstate 75 South, near mile marker 112, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Victim airlifted following the crash (CREDIT: UC Breaking News) Authorities on scene (CREDIT: UC Breaking News)

A silver Cadillac is said to have fled the scene, leaving from the Immokalee Road exit.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information is found.