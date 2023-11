Cassandra Smith’s mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The woman accused of hitting and killing a Charlotte County deputy while driving drunk appeared in court for a status hearing.

Cassandra Smith appeared in court Monday morning because her attorney had filed a motion for a change of venue.

Smith has been in jail since November of 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she crashed her car into 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor, killing him.

Investigators said Smith crossed three lanes of traffic.

The judge will hear the motion at a Dec. 7 hearing.

Despite the defense’s effort to delay the trial, it is still scheduled to start Dec. 12.