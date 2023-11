Collier County leaders called a 25-acre site on the old Golden Gate Golf Course the future location of the county’s largest workforce housing site to date during a dedication ceremony Monday.

The future development called Renaissance Hall at Old Course will be at the southeast corner of the golf course at the southwest corner of Golden Gate Parkway and Collier Boulevard, which was acquired by the county in 2019. It will be supported by a county surtax passed by the community dedicated to purchasing land to meet workforce housing needs.

