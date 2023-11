John DeAngelis felt God calling him to work construction in high school and he listened.

He went right to work after graduating from the University of Florida in 1991 and five years later started his own construction business with partner David Diamond.

Today DeAngelis Diamond Construction is setting records when it comes to revenue and DeAngelis is now one of Gulfshore Life Magazine’s Businessmen of the Year.

“It’s a culmination of the team effort,” DeAngelis said. “I might be the one that they’re saying is going to get this honor, but it’s truly about my partners and about the team that we have here.”

Those partners DeAngelis said built the business on biblical values.

“It’s kind of the Philippians 2 model: ‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourself.’ Don’t just look out for your own interests but also look out for the interests of others,” DeAngelis said.

Pastor Orlando Cabrera met DeAngelis through ministry 22-years-ago and together they helped to start Summit Church.

Cabrera told me DeAngelis is always looking out for the interests of others.

“I’m a better leader because of John’s investment in my life,” Cabrera said. “There are just so many just wisdom and nuggets of gold that he has taught me that he has invested in me. I’m a better man, father, leader and husband because of his investment in my life.”

DeAngelis Diamond Construction supports more than 50 charities.

One organization near and dear to to DeAngelis’ heart is the action and adventure sports Christian ministry called Ride Nature.

Executive Director Mark Koch told me when it comes to DeAngelis, who you see is who you get.

“His generosity has just been a huge encouragement to us to keep us doing what we’re doing,” Koch said.

“Through our generosity, not only are the needs of the people being met, but it’s resulting in an outpouring of thanksgiving to God,” DeAngelis said.

DeAngelis says he also heard God’s call to help people and he has no plans to stop.