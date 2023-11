Destruction made by Hurricane Ian Credit: PEXELS

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can take the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Ian Housing Repair and Replacement Program (HRRP) Assessment.

This is the first step in the application process for homeowners interested in applying for the funding allocated to Florida for disaster recovery and mitigation following Hurricane Ian.

Assessment responses will help FloridaCommerce identify potential applicants and determine the outstanding needs of homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Applicants may receive an invitation to apply for assistance based on their responses.