Hundreds of boats with homes and businesses used to be at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but many people say it’s become an eyesore since getting pummelled by Hurricane Ian.

More than a year after the storm, the water is cleaner, but the boats remain in the water.

In April, people who stayed on the basin were asked to leave by Fort Myers after the city leased it away.

There is no definitive time line, but it’s going to be another year, possibly two, to get the area in shape and ready to welcome visitors again.

The city has grand plans, but they’re on hold through no fault of its own.

The Fort Myers Yacht Basin, a place many used to call home, now stands empty except for a few boats bobbling in and out of the water between docks hanging on by a thread.

“I’m sad because it’s like, there used to be just so many beautiful yachts in there. And all I see is the destruction,” said Gayle Kloosterman, a local who believes the basin has become an eyesore.

Klosterman called it a downtown Fort Myers staple. She loved the view and got her hair done in the area.

“There’s no place for her to go. And so it’s like she’s been there for over 20 years,” said Kloosterman. “They used to live on their boats. And now they have no place to go.”

And no one is getting back in until it’s complete. The best guess on a timetable to get construction done is two years, maybe even three.

“There’s a lot in the permitting process. And it could be another 12 months before, before we, being the city and Suntex, get through that permitting process,” said Kevin Anderson, the mayor of Fort Myers.

Suntex is the company leasing the place, and according to Mayor Anderson, it’s a good deal for the city. They’re investing upwards of $30 million in and around the yacht basin, doubling boat slips and adding bars and restaurants.

The mayor predicts the new yacht basin will bring downtown alive. One major change is the plan to make an area more visitor-focused.

“It’s not really going to be designed to accommodate Liveaboards. There will be some accommodation but not a lot there,” said Mayor Anderson.

Mayor Anderson believes people will be more than happy when all is said and done but says patience is needed for the time being.

As for the leftover boats, the city is working to find the owners so their insurance can foot the bill and not taxpayers.