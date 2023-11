Wade Wilson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 29-year-old man accused of murdering two women in Cape Coral appeared in court for his pre-trial hearing.

Wade Wilson is accused of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.

“Monster was the last one to talk to her. If I could say anything to him: Just, I hope you rot in hell,” said Ruiz’s fiancé.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend said under oath that Wilson had beaten and threatened to kill her.

The pre-trial began on Wednesday at 9 a.m.