Pro-Palestine rally in Downtown Fort Myers (CREDIT: WINK News)

A pro-Palestine rally demanding a complete ceasefire is happening in downtown Fort Myers.

People gathered for International Day of Solidarity, moving from Martin Luther King Boulevard to First Street.

They walked throughout downtown Fort Myers Wednesday, holding signs and chanting for a ceasefire.

Participants of the rally spoke out to cars passing and people in the streets. They also called out national leaders, including President Joe Biden.

It remains ongoing as of 6 p.m.

