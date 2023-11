Resilient Lee, a Lee County government task force set up to help allocate $1.1 billion in federal grant money to help the area recover from Hurricane Ian, released the results of public input gathered over the past seven months during dozens of public workshops and meetings.

When the public commenting period ends Dec. 8, eight business days will have passed for citizens to read 177 pages of documents. Those cover eight branches and 43 sub-branches developed to organize the expenditures in education and workforce, planning and capacity, infrastructure, housing, economic recovery, health and social services, cultural resources and natural resources.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.