Vehicle crash following a shooting that occurred near a Taco Bell on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred, causing a car crash.

According to FMPD, the shooting was reported near a Taco Bell on Cleveland Avenue at around 2 a.m., Wednesday.

One person attempted to drive away from the scene, eventually crashing their car on the intersection of Cleveland and Victoria Avenue, FMPD reports.

According to FMPD, a male was transported to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

FMPD reports that no one is in custody as of now and that there is no threat to the community.

This is an active investigation.

