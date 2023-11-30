Barefoot Beach Preserve back open

After 14 months, the Barefoot Beach Preserve is finally open.

“We’ve been anxiously awaiting its reopening,” said Kris Truesdale from Bonita Springs.

“Every year when we come here,” said Paul Hallel from Naples. “This is our favorite beach, honestly.”

It’s the latest beach in Collier County to reopen since Hurricane Ian, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“They did a pretty good job. I’m hoping that the rest of the park is going to be open soon,” said Hallel.

Parking lot #1, the restrooms and snack bar, boardwalks, and the trail are still closed, and there are portable bathrooms by parking lot #3.

“I don’t think there’s that much work to be done. I think they’ve come a long way in a year. I think they’re getting really close, and it’s looking good,” said Jeff Truesdale from Bonita Springs.

But Collier County had to do a lot before opening the park. The parking lots and roads were covered in sand and debris after being hit with eight feet of storm surge during the storm.

“That’s pretty unbelievable and oppressive that they got that cleaned up in that short period of time,” said Truesdale.

Beachgoers are happy with the progress but believe it will take a while for all the restoration to be completed.

“I don’t know why it took that long. But we’re very happy that it opened finally, and hopefully, they’re gonna open the other section. Otherwise, it’s gonna be too crowded in one section,” said Hallel.

“I just love the scenery, and it’s clean, and I love how they keep it up like the bright fresh sand in, and it’s beautiful driving to get in here to looking at those beautiful houses,” said Diane Carlson, visiting from Ontario. “It’s really nice.”

Barefoot Beach Preserve is open every day from 8 a.m. to sunset, and there’s a $10 parking fee for anyone without a Collier County beach parking permit.