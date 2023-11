Tree lighting ceremony for the Christmas on Third celebration. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Cape Coral rings in the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree and Menorah lighting ceremony.

The event will be held at the Cape Coral City Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Cape Coral Mayor and City Council will attend to help light the Menorah and tree.

Attendance is free, and the event will feature food trucks and vendors. A guest appearance from Santa Claus will help tie together the event.

For more information on the event, visit the Cape Coral website here.