Yosvani Otero Llanes, left, Carlos Vega, center, Deyni Martinez, right. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people for allegedly stealing an LCSO golf cart.

According to a video and Facebook post by LCSO, deputies were able to locate the missing golf cart after following pings from a GPS tracking device, on Nov. 22.

The transmitter led them to a pickup truck hauling a trailer on North River Road in Alva.

With the cooperation of Hendry County deputies, three people were taken into custody, and a search of the trailer yielded the stolen golf cart.

LCSO arrested Yosvani Otero Llanes, 33, Deyni Gaunche, 38 and Carlos F. Vega, 44 and charged them with grand theft of a motor vehicle.