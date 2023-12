A grand jury indicted four men for separate crimes, three of which were sexual crimes against children, and one was on a capital murder case.

The murder case is a much-anticipated update on a domestic violence case that left an Immokalee woman dead and another injured, leaving a child parentless.

On Thursday, the state attorney’s office announced Micahel Anthony Maldonado had been charged with capital murder.

They said, on Sept. 16, he crashed into the car Laura Candia and her grandmother were riding in. Maldonado then opened fire and killed Candia.

Candia’s grandmother survived but remains seriously injured.

This case would be considered for the death penalty. However, since the alleged crime occurred before the state law changed on Oct. 1, the death penalty is off the table.

Maldonado is being held without bond.