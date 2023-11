When Matt Geiger expanded his growing catering company, he leased enough storefront space to make his passion project a reality.

On Wednesday morning, Geiger cut the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Savour Coffee, a new coffee shop at 16520 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 138, in a shopping center off Island Park Road and U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers. Under the same roof is Geiger’s first business, Savour First Choice Catering, which did more than 100 weddings last year and is on pace to surpass that total this year.

