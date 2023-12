Police presence at 4212 Othello Ln in Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred at the Renaissance Preserve.

FMPD reported to 4212 Othello Ln at approximately 11 p.m., Thursday.

FMPD reports that two people were shot, with one being transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert. The person is in stable condition.

According to FMPD, there are no threats to the community, and no one is in custody.

Police presence has been cleared at the scene.

This is an active investigation.