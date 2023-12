Jamal Anthony Soto mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Fort Myers man has been found guilty for attacking two people following a two-day trial.

According to the state attorney’s office, Jamal Anthony Soto, 33, was found guilty of battery on a person over 65 years old and aggravated battery on Friday.

The two victims were attacked by Soto at an apartment complex on July 22, 2022. Authorities quickly responded after someone nearby contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Soto after finding him in the area.

Soto’s sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 8, 2024.