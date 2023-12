For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week featured friends:

Nina is a 2-year-old dog. She loves to give hugs, kisses and greet anyone who approaches her. Nina is an incredibly smart girl who being well trained.

She has been taught to sit and speak, but she will want a treat after!

Nina would make a great addition to any lucky family’s home.

Canela is a 3-year-old dog.

She came to the CCDAS as a recent owner surrender.

Canela is naturally timid, but she is making great progress in coming out of her shell.

Once she is comfortable with a person, Canela will become the sweetest and gentlest dog available in the shelter.

She is very well potty trained and is well experienced on a leash.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!