Downtown Fort Myers kicked off December in a festive mood.

First Street was the​ place to be Friday night, whether you’re a local shop, a local artist who set up shop along the street for the monthly art walk, or a holiday event that’s lighting up for crowds to cheer.

Sleighing through the holidays, businesses amped up for some of their biggest sales yet.

“Right now, to help more business, the founder of the store has decided this weekend to put the whole store 30% off on regular price merchandise,” said Toni Walker, store manager of Naples Soap Company.

Customers were in good spirits during the event.

“To see the excitement of the people and the way that the crowd comes in and supports local business, it’s just exciting,” said Jay Picone, an attendee.

As the year starts to wrap up, holiday joy is keeping downtown Fort Myers businesses open for everyone to enjoy.