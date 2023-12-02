Police investigating crime scene at Fort Myers home

Police have cleared a crime scene overnight at Stella Street between Ford Street and Henderson Avenue.

The neighborhood was quiet at sunrise on Saturday, with no sign of the crime scene tape investigators had placed there the night before.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Friday, officers with the Fort Myers Police Department had surrounded a house in the middle of the block.

They have yet to confirm what had happened there that warranted the police response, including a crime scene van.

This remains an active investigation, said FMPD, but they noted they will have more information later in the day.

Neighbors were seen outside concerned that another shooting may have happened. Again, this remains unconfirmed by police.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.