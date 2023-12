Cape Coral city council discussing lowering property taxes. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Cape Coral City Council is working fast to fill their District 4 seat after Former Council Member Patty Cummings’ arrest. A councilman spoke to WINK News about candidates being interviewed within the upcoming week for the position.

Councilman Tom Hayden said there are seven applicants that they will conduct interviews with:

Jennifer Neslon, who campaigned in 2022 and lost her seat to Cummings

Richard Carr

Robert O’Connor

Anthony Rainone

Jesus Concepcion-Andres Rodriguez

Karen Lee Solgard

Robert John Sutter

Whoever is chosen will be appointed by the city council instead of an election open to voters because they don’t have the time and money to spend on a special election. The special election would cost $300,000 with limited time to fill the empty seat.

Some Cape Coral residents expressed some concerns about the council hand-picking the candidate. Hayden said it’s important to find someone who represents people in Cape Coral.

“I think we have a solid group of candidates with a lot of experience in different areas, which we were hopeful to see moving through different ages, as well. So it is important that the candidates and applicants reflect our population. I always want to see that,” said Hayden.

Whoever the city appoints, they will only hold the seat until Nov. 2024. Then voters will have the chance to choose who will represent District 4.